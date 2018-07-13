Watch Texas police officers take on bugs, walls, and the ground in the ‘Dashcam blooper challenge’

Instead of joining the lip sync challenge, the Carrollton police department in Texas shared their mistakes caught on dashcam. The department is calling it the Dashcam Blooper Challenge and has challenged three other police departments to join them.
Miss Washington 2017 slays this Macklemore rap

Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.

Incredibles 2 has huge opening weekend

Incredibles 2 raked in an astonishing $180 million in its opening weekend, a figure that makes it the most successful animated film opening ever. This official trailer offers a glimpse of the whiz-bang action.