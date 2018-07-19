Catch a glimpse of Tacoma native Vicci Martinez in new season trailer for 'Orange Is The New Black'

In this new season six of “Orange,” Vicci Martinez’s character 'Daddy' develops a crush on 'Daya' (played by Dascha Polanco). There’s a brief shot of them in this trailer, fully clothed, in a shower.
