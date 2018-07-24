Stunts? Yes! Stunt doubles? No! More stunts? Of course! Cruise tops himself in ‘M:I 6’

Ladies and gentlemen! I give you the hardest working man in the movie business: Mr. Tom Cruise!
Give it up for the superstar who gives his all in the “Mission: Impossible” movies, and in the process gives full value for your ticket dollar.
Stunt doubles? Tom Terrific don’t need no stinking stunt doubles.
In “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” he and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie make sure the camera is placed in such a way that you can plainly see it’s the man himself putting his hide on the line as he: dangles from the skids of a high-flying helicopter, does the Spider-Man wall crawler bit as he clings to a sheer cliff face and speeds through the traffic-clogged streets of Paris on a motorcycle … with no helmet yet.
And he runs. My goodness how he runs. Over London rooftops, through city streets. Runs and runs and runs some more in long scenes in which he proves that at the ripe old age of 56 he’s Still Got It.
Run, Tom, run. Run as though you can outrace mortality. Does he really believe he can? One wonders. On the evidence of the “Mission: Impossible” movies it certainly seems as if the notion must have crossed his mind from time to time.
Cruise’s death-defying deeds are the reason we go to see “Mission” movies. (We’re now up to six.) It certainly isn’t for their plots. Particularly in the case of “Fallout.”
Plot, schmot. It’s the usual spy-picture undercover hugger-mugger about loose nukes, satanically evil terrorists, double, triple and quadruple crosses and lots of snarled expository dialogue.
Oh, and then there’s a ticking countdown-to-doomsday clock, complete with Our Heroes desperately trying to head off the atomic apocalypse. And how do they hope to do that? Why, thusly: “Cut the green wire!”
Really? Really?? Yes, really. Multimillions for stunt work, but from the sound of it maybe a dollar and a quarter for screenplay services.
In addition to Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force head honcho Ethan Hunt, the core of his crew returns for this go-round.
That would be Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), the “cut the green wire” guy; and tech wizard Benji “This is a bad idea” Dunn (Simon Pegg). Alec Baldwin also returns as the head of the IMF, on hand to trade growls over the issue of “Who’s in charge here?” with newly installed CIA chief Erika Sloane (Angela Bassett).
A lethal lady assassin named Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) who first appeared in the series’ 2015 installment, “Rogue Nation” is also back to provide a dangerous dose of bullet-punctuated love interest for our man Hunt.
By the end, Cruise and McQuarrie have upped the stunt work to such bonkers heights that you can’t help but laugh at the insane excessiveness of it all.
Cutting rapidly from a aerial helicopter duel to a ground-bound defuse the nuke scene, to a crashing copter segment to a brawl in a cabin, to clifftop fisticuffs between Hunt and a villain played by Henry Cavill, with the doomsday clock ticking, ever ticking, the movie leaves you gaping and guffawing.
It must be seen to be believed (on a big screen preferably).
Thank you, Mr. Cruise. You’ve really outdone yourself this time.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
3 stars out of 4
Cast: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan,
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Running time: 2:27
Rated: PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of action, and for brief strong language.
