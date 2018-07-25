Trump’s Walk of Fame star damaged by pickax

The two-part Fri-Sunday event includes a Cosmic Symposium in an air-conditioned tent where UFO experts will be presenting and a festival featuring live music, various carney tent shows, hot air balloon rides and other family fun.
More than 50 people joined a flash mob at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium to urge people to stop using plastic straws, which hurts marine life. They changed the lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" song to "Skip the Straw."
A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.
New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.