Ahoy, mateys. Tacoma Maritime Fest’s 25th anniversary will put you in a seafaring mood

Aaaarrrggghh. Ever wanted to talk like a pirate? Or build your own toy boat? Learn how at Foss Waterway Seaport's annual free Maritime Festival Saturday and Sunday, where a nautical world will be on display on and offshore.
Tacoma Art Museum smashes through

Brooke Benaroya Dickson uses a gold painted sledge to break a pane of glass between the new Benaroya Wing to the existing Tacoma Art Museum, July 26, 2018. She is the granddaughter of donor Rebecca Benaroya.

Yelm UFO Fest: An out-of-this-world event

The two-part Fri-Sunday event includes a Cosmic Symposium in an air-conditioned tent where UFO experts will be presenting and a festival featuring live music, various carney tent shows, hot air balloon rides and other family fun.