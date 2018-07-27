Going to the Concert at the Capitol? Be prepared for the heat, officials say

The Concert at the Capitol will take place Sunday, which is likely to be the hottest day of this week’s heat wave.
The free concert by the Olympia Symphony Orchestra begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol Campus. Because forecasters expect the temperature to be 95 degrees, concert officials have taken steps to keep attendees safe and comfortable.
Jennifer Hermann, executive director of the Orchestra, said Capital Heating & Cooling has donated 2,000 water bottles for guests. That will be the only form of refreshments offered, but guests are allowed to bring nonalcoholic beverages with them.
There also will be a “fan zone” — a tent housing electric fans — for guests who would like to cool down.
The musicians will have a tougher time. They will not be allowed to have any fans blowing on them — it will disrupt the acoustics of the show — and water mists will not be allowed because they might damage the instruments.
Hermann said Sound Sound Solar is joining with Pacific Stage to present a “solar symphony,” meaning the concert will be powered entirely by solar energy. South Sound Solar is providing the equipment for a sound system to amplify the concert.
The orchestra, which has about 65 musicians, will be performing sounds from its 65th season, and selections from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “West Side Story” and John Philip Sousa marches.
Also, a piece from Austin Schlichting, a River Ridge High School music teacher, will be played. Schlichting’s “Feschrift” commemorates the 65th anniversary of the orchestra.
“It’s our gift to the community,” Hermann said. “We want to reduce barriers to classical, symphonic music.”
Logan Stanley: 360-754-5433, @LSscribee
