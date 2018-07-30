Barack and Michelle Obama dance at Jay-Z and Beyonce concert

Barack and Michelle Obama busted some moves at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s joint concert at the FedEx Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on July 28. At the On The Run II tour stop in Maryland, they were seen standing up out of their seats and waving their hands.
By
Tacoma Art Museum smashes through

Arts & Culture

Tacoma Art Museum smashes through

Brooke Benaroya Dickson uses a gold painted sledge to break a pane of glass between the new Benaroya Wing to the existing Tacoma Art Museum, July 26, 2018. She is the granddaughter of donor Rebecca Benaroya.

Yelm UFO Fest: An out-of-this-world event

Entertainment

Yelm UFO Fest: An out-of-this-world event

The two-part Fri-Sunday event includes a Cosmic Symposium in an air-conditioned tent where UFO experts will be presenting and a festival featuring live music, various carney tent shows, hot air balloon rides and other family fun.