Alan Alda opens up about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Appearing Tuesday on "CBS This Morning," Alan Alda, the former "M.A.S.H." star said he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three and a half years ago. Alda says he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.
By
Tacoma Art Museum smashes through

Arts & Culture

Tacoma Art Museum smashes through

Brooke Benaroya Dickson uses a gold painted sledge to break a pane of glass between the new Benaroya Wing to the existing Tacoma Art Museum, July 26, 2018. She is the granddaughter of donor Rebecca Benaroya.

Yelm UFO Fest: An out-of-this-world event

Entertainment

Yelm UFO Fest: An out-of-this-world event

The two-part Fri-Sunday event includes a Cosmic Symposium in an air-conditioned tent where UFO experts will be presenting and a festival featuring live music, various carney tent shows, hot air balloon rides and other family fun.