Florida resident appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live, after being struck by a car during his Kiki challenge attempt

Appearing Tuesday on "CBS This Morning," Alan Alda, the former "M.A.S.H." star said he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three and a half years ago. Alda says he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.
Barack and Michelle Obama busted some moves at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s joint concert at the FedEx Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on July 28. At the On The Run II tour stop in Maryland, they were seen standing up out of their seats and waving their hands.
Rev. Franklin Graham, who closed the inauguration of President Donald Trump in the rain, is coming to several Northwest cities, including Tacoma in August, as part of his “Decision America” tour. He is the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham.
Aaaarrrggghh. Ever wanted to talk like a pirate? Or build your own toy boat? Learn how at Foss Waterway Seaport's annual free Maritime Festival Saturday and Sunday, where a nautical world will be on display on and offshore.
Brooke Benaroya Dickson uses a gold painted sledge to break a pane of glass between the new Benaroya Wing to the existing Tacoma Art Museum, July 26, 2018. She is the granddaughter of donor Rebecca Benaroya.
The two-part Fri-Sunday event includes a Cosmic Symposium in an air-conditioned tent where UFO experts will be presenting and a festival featuring live music, various carney tent shows, hot air balloon rides and other family fun.
More than 50 people joined a flash mob at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium to urge people to stop using plastic straws, which hurts marine life. They changed the lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" song to "Skip the Straw."
A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.