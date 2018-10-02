Ringo at the T-Dome: Ex-Beatle added to Joe Walsh’s VetsAid lineup

The VetsAid concert lineup coming to the Tacoma Dome on Nov. 11 now includes a special guest — Ringo Starr.
The former Beatle was added to the all-star list of performers for the concert organized by musician Joe Walsh, whose fellow Eagle, Don Henley, is in the lineup, along with James Taylor, Chris Stapleton and HAIM.
Walsh, involved with veterans’ relief causes for years, founded VetsAid in 2017. The nonprofit organization and benefit music festival raises money for veterans groups nationwide.
“In 2018, I wanted to bringVetsAid to my brothers and sisters at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Naval Base Kitsap and all throughout the beautiful Pacific Northwest,” Walsh said in the event’s news release. “And next year ... who knows?”
No word yet on whether Beatle Starr or the lineup will do any tracks from the Beatles’ “White Album,” which is being released in a 50th anniversary expanded edition two days before the Tacoma appearance.
Tickets for VetsAid are available at the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome. Military discounts are offered to active and retired military personnel and their families by showing ID at the box office.
Tickets also can be bought via ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
