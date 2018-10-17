A ‘bowling alley’ for throwing axes

The Blue Octopus Champagne Bar is now open in Tacoma’s Proctor neighborhood with a menu of champagne by the glass, flight or bottle, plus wine, cider and beer. It lists an extensive menu of sparkling wine cocktails and mimosas.
Thousands of corgis came together, wearing hats, sunglasses, pirate costumes, and more, for Corgi Con on Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. This is the 10th Corgi Con event since the first that happened in 2014.
Several musicians were in attendance as President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act on October 11, 2018. The law ensures artists who released records before 1972 are paid royalties from digital services.
The brown bear known as 409 Beadnose has won Katmai National Park and Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest. It’s a salute to bears who are “good at what they do,” gorging on salmon to prepare for hibernation.
A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.
Officer Schlling, from the Hammond Police Department, asks another officer to “hit the beat” before busting out dance moves in this video shared on October 4. The dancing happened outside Hammond Westside Montessori School in Louisiana.
A brief storm left two inches of snow at Stevens Pass on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, marking the earliest snowfall in at least 14 years. Skiers should temper their excitement, however. There's signs of a brewing El Nino, which often brings warmer winters.
Longtime owner John Corbin tells about the new $4 million Chuck E. Cheese restaurant he just finished having built in the Vista Field area of Kennewick. The new building has more seating and game space compared to their previous location.
An ensemble of actors sang a song about the diversity issue in Hollywood called, "We Solved It," beloved actress Betty White made an appearance and Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for directing the Oscars telecast before proposing to his girlfriend.
