Seattle Art Museum exhibit shows royal treasures of Jodhpur, India

“Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India” at Seattle Art Museum – which runs through Jan. 21 – provides visitors with an immersive look at the artistic and cultural heritage of the court of Jodhpur over five centuries.
The exhibit’s 250 objects, many of which have never been seen beyond palace walls, include intricate paintings, decorative arts, elaborate tents, canopies, textiles, jewelry and weapons from the 16th century through the mid-20th century.
“Peacock in the Desert” is organized in six themed sections on two floors of the museum. Visitors will be greeted with a dramatic re-creation of a royal wedding procession with life-size horse and elephant mannequins before moving on to a photo display of the region’s desert landscapes, diverse people and the Rathore clan that ruled the region from the 13th century to the 20th century.
The next sections illustrate the area’s takeover by the Mughal empire in 1561, including a 17th-century tent; a look at a royal zenana, the women’s wing of a Rathore palace; art of the palace in the 18th century; and the dramatic transformation in India through encounters with the British Empire in the 19th century.
A variety of talks, workshops for all ages, films, performances and other special events in collaboration with the exhibit continue weekly, including the Diwali Family Festival celebration of the Festival of Lights on Nov. 3, free by reservation.
‘Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India’
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, through Jan. 21
Cost: $24.95 for adults; $22.95 for ages 62 and older and military with ID; $14.95 for ages 13-17 and students with ID; free for ages 12 and younger and SAM members. Half price admission on the first Thursdays of each month. Reservations are suggested.
Location: Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle
More info: 206-654-3210 or seattleartmuseum.org
