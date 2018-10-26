The Daily Show’s Trump Presidential Twitter Library

Prince Harry told a well-wisher at the Invictus Games in Sydney that he’s hoping his and Meghan’s first born will be a girl. Harry was at a cycling event on October 21 when a woman called to him, “I hope it’s a girl.” Harry replied, “So do I.”
The Blue Octopus Champagne Bar is now open in Tacoma’s Proctor neighborhood with a menu of champagne by the glass, flight or bottle, plus wine, cider and beer. It lists an extensive menu of sparkling wine cocktails and mimosas.
Thousands of corgis came together, wearing hats, sunglasses, pirate costumes, and more, for Corgi Con on Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. This is the 10th Corgi Con event since the first that happened in 2014.
Several musicians were in attendance as President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act on October 11, 2018. The law ensures artists who released records before 1972 are paid royalties from digital services.
The brown bear known as 409 Beadnose has won Katmai National Park and Preserve’s annual Fat Bear Week contest. It’s a salute to bears who are “good at what they do,” gorging on salmon to prepare for hibernation.