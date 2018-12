Supercool original ‘Bullitt’ Mustang goes on display in Tacoma

December 05, 2018 02:11 PM

One of the most iconic movie cars of all time, a 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 Fastback, one of two used in the movie "Bullitt," starring Steve McQueen, is headed to Tacoma Dec. 5 where it will go on display at America’s Car Museum through April 25, 2019.