New all-you-can-eat meat emporium, Texas de Brazil, now open at Tacoma Mall

By

December 05, 2018 06:27 PM

All-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse Texas de Brazil is now open at Tacoma Mall. The national chain with a pay-one-price meat menu opened Dec. 4, 2018 on the side of the mall near The Cheesecake Factory.