Jeff Evans made his magic career appear 27 years ago, and it hasn’t disappeared yet

Jeff Evans makes his living as a magician, doing 275 shows a year, and it all started at the library.
Evans of Olympia — who’ll perform Dec. 27 at the Olympia and Tumwater libraries, and Dec. 28 at the Triad Theater in Yelm — has been doing magic professionally since he was in high school, and one of his first gigs was at the Lacey library.
When he was in his sophomore year, he offered to do a free show as part of the summer reading program. A librarian invited him to perform at other libraries, too, doing a short set after story time.
That was 27 years ago, and he’s still a favorite at the libraries.
“We never get tired of having him as a guest, and every year, new audiences discover him,” the Lacey Timberland Library’s Kristi Selby told The Olympian.
Evans, who’s won 17 first-place awards in magic competitions, performs for adults, too, with gigs including graduation and anniversary parties, corporate events and shows like the one at the Triad.
He finds his approach, which mixes all-ages-appropriate humor with lots of audience interaction, works well with audiences of all ages. “Obviously, kids are going to get the humor differently than adults,” he said.
The magic, though, crosses generational lines.
“I want to make sure that the magic is very strong,” he said. “When I’m doing magic for kids, I want even the grownups to be entertained.
“Sometimes, there’ll be teenagers in the audience who don’t think they want to be at the magic show,” he added, “but once the show gets started, I can tell that they’re really focused and having a good time.”
Selby first saw Evans amaze and amuse an audience in the 1990s, when she worked at the Tumwater Timberland Library.
“He keeps his material really fresh and really engaging to kids,” she said. “He’s just fun.”
In addition to launching his performing career at the Lacey Timberland Library, Evans first dived into the study of magic there.
“When I was 12 years old, I found a book on coin tricks at my grandparents house,” he said. “It was summer vacation, and I read the book, and I really got hooked on it.
“When we got back home, I went to the Lacey library to see if they had any books on magic. They had a bunch and I checked them out, and that’s how I got my start.”
Jeff Evans’ Amazing Magic Show
- What: Olympia magician Evans brings more than 25 years of magical expertise to this show, recommended for ages 5 and older.
- In Olympia: 10:15-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Free. 360-352-0595, trl.org
- In Tumwater: 1:30-2:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW, Tumwater. Free. 360-943-7790, trl.org
Magic, Mirth and Mystery
- What: Evans and mentalist Lance Campbell team up for a night of magic and mind reading. The performance is aimed at adults yet suitable for all ages.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28
- Where: Triad Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm
- Tickets: $20, which includes one alcoholic or two non-alcoholic drinks
- More information: 360-458-3140, thetriadtheater.com
