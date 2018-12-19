Get in the swing. Jazzy retro dance has enthusiasts jumpin’

Two decades after the world rediscovered the Lindy Hop, swing is still a thing. In Olympia, there’ll even be a swing dance on Christmas Day.
“I don’t expect a lot of people to be there, but it’s really important to a lot of people,” said David Accurso, who organizes dances every Tuesday. “People look forward to dancing all week long. I know I do.
“We have a great community in Olympia,” he added, “because swing dancing does create bonds.”
Accurso has been involved in the South Sound swing scene for about a dozen years, but Tuesday night dances at the Eagles Ballroom go back at least two decades — back to the era when swing returned to the spotlight.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The music and dance that dominated airwaves and dance clubs in the 1930s and 1940s were everywhere, from movies (“Swingers”) to radio (Squirrel Nut Zippers) and even on a 1998 Gap commercial that featured khaki-clad young people moving to Louis Prima’s “Jump, Jive, And Wail.”
These days, swing is no longer a craze, but it is, for many, a way of life.
“It’s a hobby that I absolutely love,” said Gabrielle Stillwater, who has been dancing since high school and teaches with the Olympia Swing Dance Cooperative. “It really defines who I am, especially with my family. It’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, Gabrielle is the dancer.’ ”
The cooperative, which launched in July, is a sign of the swing scene’s enduring appeal. It’s been offering classes and quarterly dances.
“I love it because it’s basically jumping around with another person for three minutes at a time while listening to good music, and who doesn’t love that?” said the co-op’s Phil Manijak, who taught swing in Corvallis, Oregon, for a decade before moving to Olympia in 2016. “I also love seeing how quickly people can get into it and start having fun with it.
“The key to swing dancing’s appeal is all the work that went into New Orleans jazz culture and the Harlem Renaissance,” he added. “It’s easy to dance to the joy that came out of those movements.”
Indeed, “joy” is a word that comes up a lot when the subject is swing.
“Swing dancing is this very lighthearted, joyous thing,” Stillwater said. “I think that’s what keeps people coming back.”
Fans of swing come in all varieties, she said.
“You’ve got people in high school dancing with retirees. You’ve got people in their 40s bringing their 10-year-old children. It’s a community-oriented space, and it’s a way for me to connect with people that I wouldn’t otherwise get to connect with.”
She’s been crazy about swing since high school and began teaching it while in college at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. When she moved to Olympia in 2010, she felt right at home at the Tuesday-night swing dance.
“I randomly showed up my first Tuesday here in town,” she said. “It was a huge Halloween dance, so I didn’t meet that many people, but I kept showing up every week and taking a bunch of classes. It became an automatic friend network for me.”
As Accurso said, “It’s a swing family.”
Christmas Swing
- What: Looking for something to do Dec. 25? OlyDance isn’t letting the holiday get in the way of its regular weekly swing dance.
- When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 25 (and every Tuesday) with a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Eagles Ballroom, 805 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
- Admission: $5 at the door
- More information: tuesdayswing.com, olympiadances@gmail.com
- Also: OlyDance also offers series lessons from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the ballroom for $45 per month. Next up: Intro to Swing beginning Jan. 8.
More swing dance
- Swing dance with Jim Farley and Rachel Marie: Series class 6:30-7:30 p.m. and open dance 7:30-10 p.m. Mondays, resuming Jan. 7, at the Speakeasy Bar & Bistro, 325 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Classes are $15 or $50/month; open dance is free. 360-515-5437, facebook.com/pg/rachelandjim
- Swing dance with Olympia Swing Dance Cooperative: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 2, with a lesson from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Olympia, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. By donation. swing.dance.coop, info@dance.coop
- February classes with Olympia Swing Dance Cooperative: Beginner class 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Lindy Hop Potluck, a drop-in class, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Woman’s Club of Olympia. By donation. swing.dance.coop, info@dance.coop
Comments