Tired of the times we’re living in? Local events let you to start 2019 in another era

It’s nearly time to say adieu to 2018, and it’s safe to say quite a few of you are thinking, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”
But will 2019 be any better?
Wait. Stop. Don’t think about that right now. This is an entertainment story. It’s all about fun.
Here’s an idea: Instead of celebrating the dawning of 2019, why not ring in some other year? At the very least, you’ll know what to expect.
Here’s the Olympian’s guide to a handful of local events that invite you to spend New Year’s Eve in the spirit of some other era in U.S. history.
1943
This was far from the best of times, falling as it did in the middle of World War II. However, there was some good news: The United States was cooperating with Britain, Brazil and lots of other countries to battle against the Nazi Germany-led Axis.
Also, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini resigned.
That’s not all. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was communicating directly with the American people via radio fireside chats. He gave only 30 of these carefully prepared talks during his presidency, working overtime for four or five days before each one, according to biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin.
More good news: You know how and when that war ended.
Wax nostalgic: At Harlequin Production’s “The 1940s Radio Hour,” set at Christmas 1942. The production’s last showtimes are 8 p.m. Dec. 28 and 29, 3 p.m. Dec. 30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $49, $45 for seniors and military, $25 for students and youth. Information: 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
1974
Richard Nixon was impeached and became the first U.S. president to be forced to resign.
Party: At Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs on the Wing’s New Year’s Eve concert, featuring a complete performance of “Dark Side of the Moon,” released in 1973. The show starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 360-705-0760, eventbrite.com/e/pigs-on-the-wing-new-years-eve-rhythm-rye-tickets-50902874869
1989
The Berlin Wall fell, allowing free movement between East and West Berlin after 28 years of division. The wall, which completely encircled West Berlin, was built to prevent East Germans from fleeing to the west. When reforms allowed free travel between East and West, jubilant crowds tore down the wall bit by bit.
Celebrate:
• At The Brotherhood’s New Year’s Eve party with DJ Dead Air, who’ll be playing ’80s tunes and more. The show starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Brotherhood Lounge, 119 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Tickets are $5 at the door, with half of proceeds going to Safeplace.
• At Rewind at the Red Wind, an ’80s themed costume party. The fun begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Nisqually Red Wind Casino, 12819 Yelm Hwy. SE, Olympia. Free. 866-946-2444, redwindcasino.com
