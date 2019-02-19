Entertainment

Dorothy Wilhelm book signing at News Tribune

Staff report

February 19, 2019 12:39 PM

Dorothy Wilhelm’s book tells stories about Puget Sound communities many people have probably never heard before.
Dorothy Wilhelm, whose humor column appears in The News Tribune on the first Sunday of every month, will sign copies of her new book from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 1 at The News Tribune.

“True Tales of Puget Sound” tells 20 historical stories about Puget Sound communities. Wilhelm guarantees you’ve never heard them before.

Among the stories:

  • From Tacoma: “Arm in Arm in Arm — Octopus Wrestling under the Bridge.”
  • From Lakewood and Steilacoom: “Old Fort Steilacoom. The Little Church that Could — and Still Can.”
  • From Spanaway: “Mrs. Mahon’s Tablecloth,” the story of a pioneer wife with mysteries of her own.

“True Tales of Puget Sound” was released on Jan. 14 and is in its second printing.

The News Tribune is located at 1950 South State Street in Tacoma.

