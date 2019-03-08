Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

March 8-24
Literary mashup
Subtitled “A Serious Play for Trivial People,” Olympia Little Theater’s production of “Bunbury” stirs together characters created by William Shakespeare, Anton Chekhov, Samuel Beckett, Edgar Allan Poe and more. Bunbury is an offstage presence in Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” but in this 2005 Tom Jacobson play, he gets his chance at centerstage and winds up changing the endings to numerous theatrical masterworks. Check out the highbrow high jinks at 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus March 15, 16 and 21-23 and 1:55 p.m. Sunday plus March 17 and 24 at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave NE. Tickets are $9-$15. Get details at 360-786-9484 or olympialittletheater.org.
March 8
All shook up
Celebrating the release of her new disc, “Seismic Belt,” Seattle trumpeter and composer Samantha Boshnack will be showing her chops Friday as part of The Washington Center for the Performing Arts’ Black Box Jazz Series. Boshnack will blow her horn at 8 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The cabaret-style show is open only to those ages 21 and older. Tickets are $23-$25. Find out more at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
March 8-31
‘Lion’ prowls in March
Spring, chilly South Sounders are hoping, is on its way. At Yelm’s Triad Arts Theater, though, it’s Christmastime, and there’s intrigue afoot at the court of King Henry II. Standing Room Only’s production of “The Lion in Winter,” which the theater calls “the original ‘Game of Thrones,’ ” finds the 12th-century king working out the thorny issue of who to name as his heir. Performances of James Goldman’s 1966 historical-fiction play are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus March 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 and 3 p.m. Sunday plus March 17, 24 and 31 at the theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. Tickets are $17-$20 and are available at lion.brownpapertickets.com. Find out more at srotheater.org.
March 8
Indigenous artists get their say
Art lovers might have missed the news of “Now We Know: Indigenous Artists Write the World,” currently on view at South Puget Sound Community College. Last month’s snow forced the cancellation of the opening reception for the innovative exhibit, which invited participation from all indigenous artists. The exhibition addresses the importance of storytelling and literature as well as visual art in indigenous cultures through works in a wide variety of media. See it at the free closing reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Learn more at 360-596-5527.
March 9
Savor the sounds
The WET Science Center will take visitors on a journey of sound with its “Exploring Soundscapes” program this Saturday. At 2 p.m., those ready to dive deep into the auditory realm can relax and listen to sounds from around the world and learn about the stories behind them. Visitors also can make a recycled musical instrument between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Admission is free. Get details at wetsciencecenter.org or 360-664-2333.
March 9
Sweet harmony
Fans of a cappella singing, an art form that has spawned countless viral videos, can hear the tuneful tones of some of the Northwest’s top ensembles at the Northwest Regional Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival in Olympia Saturday. The winner of the regional competition, presented by Masterworks Choral Ensemble, will go on to compete at the nationals. Listen to the music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $10-$26. Find out more at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
March 10-23
Wizarding ‘Worlds’
Long before J.K. Rowling brought us Harry Potter, fantasy writer Ursula K. Le Guin transported young readers to wizarding school. Explore the late Le Guin’s beloved work and life in the documentary “Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin,” screening at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. March 17 and 4 p.m. March 23 at the Capitol Theater, 205 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $4-$9. The screenings are presented by Browsers Bookshop, which will sell Le Guin’s books at the theater at 3:30 p.m. March 23. Find out more at olympiafilmsociety.org/worlds-of-ursula-k-le-guin.
