An Evening of Cuban Music with Obrador and the South Puget Sound College Jazz Band 7:30 p.m. March 21, Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Rd. SW, Olympia. $7. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Threads of Joy presented by the Olympia Youth Chorus 4 p.m. March 23, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $8-$17. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening With Ira Glass 5 p.m. March 24, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $20, $117 for VIP tickets. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Blintzapalooza 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31, Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Free. 360-754-8519, bethhatfiloh.org/blintzapalooza
Puyallup Spring Fair April 11-14, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $8-$12; free admission for children 5 and younger. thefair.com
Olympia Norway Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20, Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. $3, free admission for children younger than 12. 360-923-1242, olympianorwayday.com
Arts Walk 5-10 p.m. April 26 and noon-8 p.m. April 27, downtown Olympia. Free. 360-753-8380, olympiawa.gov/artswalk
Luminary Procession 8:30 p.m. April 26, starts at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street and ends in Sylvester Park, Olympia. Free. procession.org
Procession of the Species 4:30 p.m. April 27, starts at Jefferson Street and Legion Way and ends at Fifth Avenue and Water Street. Free. procession.org
A Doll’s House presented by Harlequin Productions May 2-25, State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $35, $32 for seniors and military, $20 for students and youth; for the May 8 performance, pay what you can. 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
Nosferatu with live soundtrack by the Invincible Czars 8 p.m. May 14, Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, $7 and $10. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org
