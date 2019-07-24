90th annual Pet Parade will celebrate the superheroes among us

VIDEO: Annual Pet Parade in Olympia The streets between Heritage and Sylvester parks were filled with excitement Saturday as animal lovers and their furry friends gathered for the 86th annual Pet Parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The streets between Heritage and Sylvester parks were filled with excitement Saturday as animal lovers and their furry friends gathered for the 86th annual Pet Parade.

It’s time to get out the sewing machine, cardboard, glue gun, paint, duct tape, old Halloween costumes, and that cape in the garage: Superheroes will be the theme when The Olympian hosts its 90th annual Pet Parade on Aug. 17.

There’s no need to register ahead of time. Just show up with your pet, ready to march through downtown Olympia.

But you might want to prepare your costume now, because prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in a variety of categories. Dress the family, including the family pet, as their favorite superhero and arrive at Heritage Park at 8 a.m. to be judged and line up for the parade.

Judging begins at 8:30 and lasts until 9:45 a.m. for a parade start at 10 a.m. The route will conclude at Sylvester Park where participants can chow down on free ice cream and receive goodie bags for participating.

More than 40 prizes will be awarded, including for best dogs, cats, horses and other animals, as well as prizes for entry by a child, entry by a girl, entry by a boy, entry by a family, and entry by a group. Grand prizes include $250 gift cards to a variety of local businesses.

Want to see all the crazy costumes and furry animals, but don’t want to get dressed up yourself? Plan to line the parade route from Heritage Park to Sylvester Park. Parade marshals will be on the route before the parade begins to help you get situated.

Participants and parade watchers are encouraged to donate pet food, which will benefit Concern for Animals, a local non-profit.

This year’s parade is sponsored by Hanson Motors, Olympia Downtown Alliance, Capital Heating & Cooling, and The Olympian.