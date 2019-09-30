Entertainment

Celine Dion is coming to Tacoma on her first U.S. tour in more than 10 years

She’s leaving Las Vegas and heading to Tacoma. Video announces Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour

This short video chronicles the end of Celine Dion's iconic Las Vegas residency, and announces the news of the Courage World Tour, her first US tour in over ten years. She’ll play a concert at the Tacoma Dome in April 2020. By
Pop music megastar Celine Dion is bringing her first concert tour in three years to the Tacoma Dome.

Tickets for the April 15, 2020, show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or the Heritage Bank Box Office.

Dion announced the Courage World Tour in April. It kicked off Sept. 18 in Quebec City and new North American dates were added this week.

Last week, she released three new tracks - “Courage,” “Imperfections” and “Lying Down” - from her latest album, which is set to be released Nov. 15. You can listen to the new tracks here.

It’s her 12th English language album and the first in six years. The last one was released in 2013.

Dion’s Courage World Tour is the first tour in the United States in more than a decade. She hasn’t performed since her husband Rene Angelil died of cancer in 2016.

