Country star Blake Shelton is bringing “Friends and Heroes” tour to Tacoma Dome

Country singer Blake Shelton will perform in February at the Tacoma Dome. Invision

Country superstar Blake Shelton is doing a short tour next year, and the Tacoma Dome will host him one night.

The “Friends and Heroes 2020” show comes to town Feb. 14 after a stop in Portland the night before.

This is the second annual tour, which will feature the original lineup with Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.

“I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again,” Shelton said in a news release.

The tour will make 16 stops throughout the Midwest and West Coast.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at ticketmaster.com or the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome.

Shelton just released his latest song “Jesus Got a Tight Grip” from his upcoming album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” set to be released Dec. 13. Listen to the song here.

Shelton is known for hits like “God’s Country,” “Honey Bee,” “The Baby” and “Austin.”

He’s also currently filming for the next season of “The Voice.”