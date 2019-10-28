Popular comedian from Lacey plans new nightclub in Tacoma

A rising star of Northwest comedy plans to open a new nightclub in Tacoma next year.

Lacey native Nate Jackson — who is know for appearing on MTV’s “Nick Cannon presents Wild ’n Out” and HBO’s “All Def Comedy,” and locally for his monthly Super Funny Comedy Show — is taking over a vacant, 8,000-square-foot showroom at the Holiday Inn Express at 8402 S. Hosmer St.

“There’s one comedy club,” Jackson said, alluding to Tacoma Comedy Club downtown and speaking of the market’s potential. “There was my night, and then there’s not too many comedy nights in town. So there’s plenty of room for great shows.”

Nate Jackson’s Super Funny Comedy Club will occupy space that was once home to the Silver Dollar Casino when the hotel was called the Red Lion Inn. The room has not been used for entertainment for some time and will need heavy renovation. Jackson said he hopes to be open by next spring.

“It’s easily a $1.2 million project,” said Joey LaRocque, Jackson’s business partner, who owns Olympia’s Royal Lounge, Bar Code and other South Sound nightclubs.

“We’re building the largest comedy club in the Northwest,” LaRocque added, estimating its capacity at about 400.

LaRocque said plans for a state-of-the-art club greatly benefit from Jackson’s touring experience.

The comedian splits time between the Northwest and Los Angeles, where he also hosts and promotes comedy nights. He has toured nationally for years, essentially giving him an apprenticeship on how to run a venue.

“I’ve been everywhere,” Jackson said. “For at least the last decade, I’ve been taking mental notes on the type of things I’d like to have if I owned a club.”

Organizers expect to benefit greatly from the club’s location. The Holiday Inn is in plain view of daily commuters passing on Interstate 5, and they plan to install a digital billboard, similar to one that advertises upcoming shows to drivers who pass the Emerald Queen Casino.

“Plus, we have a military base one exit away,” LaRocque said.

Keys on Main on Pacific Avenue is the most recent home of the monthly Super Funny shows, but they have also been held at Tacoma Arts Live (formerly Broadway Center) and other local venues. Some of the most popular comedians in the country have performed for the series, including Tiffany Haddish, Deon Cole and “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Leslie Jones.

The new nightclub is expected to host 20 or more shows a month with national touring acts headlining on weekends. Jackson suggested the monthly Super Funny series might be rebranded as a showcase for hot regional talent.

“I’m down to see what comic from the community is willing to step up,” he said. “The Major League wouldn’t be (anything) without a farm team. We can promote our own talent.”

Jackson said the club will include a professional recording studio for podcasters that touring artists can use to record their shows. Locals would be able to rent studio time.

Jackson will use it use it to revive his own podcast, which has been on hiatus. Macklemore collaborator Tyler “XP” Andrews, who is involved with the nightclub project, will co-host.

More information about the venue will eventually be posted to www.superfunnycomedyclub.com.