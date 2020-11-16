Comedian and actor Sinbad suffered recent stroke, family says

Comedian Sinbad is on the mend after suffering a stroke, his family revealed in a statement Monday.

“It’s out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” relatives said in a statement obtained by multiple outlets. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

Sinbad, born David Adkins, shot to fame in the early 1990s with several stand-up comedy specials that aired on HBO, Variety reported. He’s best known for his role on “The Cosby Show” spinoff, “A Different World,” where he played graduate student and coach Walter Oakes.

Adkins, 64, also starred in his own show, “The Sinbad Show” that aired on Fox from 1993 to 1994, according to IMDB.

The comedian’s family thanked fans for their love and continued prayers, and has asked for privacy during this time.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.