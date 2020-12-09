Entertainment
Post Malone gives back to his Texas high school – with free Crocs
Post Malone didn’t forget about his alma mater amid the successful release of his newest Crocs brand.
The rapper sent pairs of his latest collaboration with the shoe company to Grapevine High School, which is in between Fort Worth and Dallas.
The Crocs sold out within hours of release on Tuesday.
Grapevine High School Principal Alex Fingers tweeted a photo of students lined up to snag free pairs.
Post Malone attended the high school when he was known as Austin Post. Since then he’s catapulted to stardom with several chart-topping hits.
This isn’t the first time he’s given back to the community. A year ago, Post Malone offered free pairs of his Crocs to customers at the Chicken Express in Southlake, where he used to work.
Here’s a closer look at the new Crocs.
Comments