Which Christmas tunes are the most popular of all time? Your heart knows

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to jingle around the clock and rock around the Christmas tree.

A study by Wren Kitchens, a kitchen contractor, took a look at the heart-rate reactions to some of the most popular Christmas songs to see which ones put a spring in our steps. Their contention: You’re heart rate will rise when you’re happy to hear a song, so the best holiday song of all time will boost our heart rate the most.

Combining the heart rate tracking data of all users in the experiment, the average heart rate was 67.4bpm (beats per minute). However, when Johnny Mathis’s 1958 version of “Sleigh Ride” was played, the average heart rate increased by 8.4bpm to 75.8, which shows just how excited and happy a good Christmas song can make you.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most heart-racing holiday songs:

1 “Sleigh ride” by Johnny Mathis, which raised heart rates 8.4 beats per minute.

2 “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” by Michael Bublé, raised rates 8.0 beats per minute.

3 “Santa baby” by Eartha Kitt raised rates 5.6 beats.

4 “All I want for Christmas is you” by Mariah Carey raised rates 4.7 beats.

5 “Underneath the tree” by Kelly Clarkson also boosted rates 4.7 beats per minute.

6 “A holly jolly Christmas” by Michael Bublé raised rates 4.6 beats.

7 “Frosty the snowman” by Gene Autry increased rates 4.3 beats per minute.

8 “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” by Andy Williams raised rates 3.6 beats.

9 “Rockin around the Christmas tree” by Brenda Lee kicked rates up 3.6 beats per minute.

10 “Do they know it’s Christmas 1984” by Band Aid boosted rates 3.6.

So which songs didn’t do so well in the experiment? “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber actually caused heart rates to drop by 1.6 beats per minute. The Jackson 5’s 1970 version of “I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus,” also lowered heart rates by 1.4 beats per minute.

