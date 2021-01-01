While You’re In: Make merry with musicals and make your own opera

Creative TikTok users did their own takes on Pixar’s 2007 “Ratatouille,” writing songs, designing sets, doing makeup and more. Screenshot

‘Ratatouille’ revival

“Ratatouille” is in the news — not the veggie-packed French stew, but the 2007 Pixar film about a rat with an abundance of culinary talent. The film, as those who frequent TikTok already know, is now a made-for-social-media musical, created one 60-second-or-less chunk at a time. You can watch the pieces in random order on the social media site or — likely more satisfying to those accustomed to traditional entertainment — check out the compilations of the pieces, which range from a pair of guys playing chef rat Remy and his brother Emile, who wants him to feast on garbage like all the other rats, to a woman who does a remarkable job making herself up as an animated rat. So big a phenomenon has this mini-musical become that it’s inspired a benefit concert with a cast of well-known Broadway actors, including Tony winners André De Shields and Priscilla Lopez, and the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta Orchestra. “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” will stream for 72 hours beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1. Tickets are $5 and up, with proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund.

‘Meet Me’ in 2021

If you haven’t yet had your fill of online holiday entertainment, some of which is still available in the new year, here’s yet another offering to catch while you can. New York City’s Irish Repertory Theatre’s Zoom version of the classic “Meet Me in St. Louis” has caught critics’ attention. The Rep’s take on a family’s holiday happenings in turn-of-the-20th-century Missouri is a fully staged musical with costumes, sets and an orchestra, and the whole thing was recorded without the actors ever meeting — in St. Louis or anywhere else. Each filmed at home in front of a green screen. Performances continue through Saturday, Jan. 2 — and note before buying a pay-what-you-can ticket that the times listed are in Eastern time, three hours ahead of Olympia, so you might not want to sign up for the 8 a.m. show (which, presumably, is aimed at people living in other time zones).

Play with blobs

If you’d rather make music than listen to it — or if you just can’t resist the opportunity to make something do what you want it to do for a change — check out Google’s Blob Opera. To the techy folks who created it, this is an experiment in machine learning. To the untrained eye (and ear), it’s a delightful game in which four adorable blobs (a soprano, a mezzo, a tenor and a bass) can be stretched and pulled in various directions to make more-or-less beautiful music together. You can record what you create, if you want, and there’s also an automatic setting that allows the blobs to sing (without consonants) a handful of holiday tunes. This setting also dresses the quartet in Santa hats and adds snow.

Though freelance writer Molly Gilmore wrote this in 2020, you’ll be reading it in 2021. She discusses arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.