Spring Fair will be ‘drive-thru.’ Here’s what to expect (Hint: There will be scones)

Spring Fair is happening, but it will look a different this year.

While there will be entertainment, rides and fair food, visitors will travel through the fairgrounds in their vehicles.

While most of the time will be spent in their cars, visitors to the Washington State Spring Fair will have an opportunity to go to one event, attend rides, shop and buy snacks on foot while wearing masks.

The Spring Fair will run April 7-11 and 14-18 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Puyallup.

All tickets will be sold online and include a date and time. Prices are set per carload, the fair website said. Prices range from $30 for weekdays to $35 for weekends. Anytime tickets cost $50.

When purchasing tickets, there is the option to pick one event to attend: bingo in the car, watching dogs long jump into a pool at “DockDogs”or seeing pigs race around a track in “Racing Pigs.”

“We understand this is different than being able to see unlimited free attractions during the traditional Spring Fair, but we are limited by current capacity restrictions and state guidelines,” the fair website said.

At the end of the event, guests will return to their vehicles and drive to the next area on the route.

There will be jugglers, stilt walkers, clowns and musicians throughout the fairgrounds. Admission also includes drive-thru spectacles like a farm animal exhibit, “Brad’s World of Reptiles” and Daffodil float displays.

Food staples like Fisher scones, Duris elephant ears, and others can be purchased.

Cars can circle the designated route one more time before exiting.

Rides and games, drive-in movies and “Monster Truck” rides are purchased separately from Spring Fair Carload Admission, the fair website said.

Each “rides and games” purchase includes seven tickets that can be used for one person or share between others. The tickets must be used for the area purchased, either “SillyVille” or “ThrillVille.”

“If capacity allows, there may be the opportunity to purchase additional ride and game tickets during your SillyVille or ThrillVille session,” the fair said.

The fairgrounds have added “rigorous standards for sanitation and cleaning,” the fair website said.

There will be hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer in customer areas. Masks must be worn outside of the vehicle. Rides will be sanitized after each guest use, and games and “high-touch areas’‘ will be frequently sanitized. The fair will enforce household distancing guidelines during rides and games.