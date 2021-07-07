Olympia’s downtown merchants welcome residents back with festive summer Saturdays

The Bridge Music Project’s All-Styles Dance Battle kicks off at noon Saturday, July 10, as part of LoveOly Summer Fest. Courtesy photo

There was no spring Arts Walk. There was no Procession of the Species. There won’t be a Lakefair.

But 2021 has a brand-new festival of music, art, family-friendly activities and more: LoveOly Summer Fest, launching Saturday, July 10, and continuing from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 28.

“We wanted to celebrate the reopening of downtown,” said Todd Cutts of the Olympia Downtown Alliance, spearheading the festival in collaboration with the city, the Olympia Film Society and a host of other businesses and nonprofits.

“Our businesses have been open, they’ve been persevering,” he added, “but the downtown businesses and the alliance’s board wanted to really mark the occasion and welcome our community back downtown with a big party.”

It would seem that the alliance knows how to party. Headlining the first outdoor concert, happening on an outdoor stage in front of the Capitol Theater, are The Black Tones, a bluesy, punky rock-and-roll duo that has been making major waves in Seattle and beyond.

The Tones, founded by twins Eva and Cedric Walker, are “the most exciting up-and-coming band in Seattle,” Sasquatch founder Adam Zacks told Crosscut’s Margo Vansynghel in April 2019.

“They feel like an amalgamation of the spirit of Seattle: Jimi Hendrix and Nirvana, plus their own vibe,” Zacks said in the article.

The duo has opened for Death Cab for Cutie, Weezer and Mavis Staples and has received accolades from NPR, The Seattle Times and KEXP. The Walkers’ protest anthem “The Key of Black (They Want Us Dead)” was one of the Seattle station’s most played songs of 2018.

Also playing the first show, starting at 3:30 p.m., are Low Wires and The Cavities. Olympia’s Kimya Dawson is set to headline on July 24.

The first Summer Fest also boasts the Bridge Music Project’s sixth annual All-Styles Dance Battle, beginning at noon.

The festival’s attractions aren’t limited to what’s on stage, though. Other happenings will include a children’s activity area put together by the Hands On Children’s Museum; art installations coordinated by Dave Sederberg, who made a name for himself with the colorful Glowhenge at Capitol Lake; and a biergarten featuring brews from Three Magnets and Well 80. Media Island International will be the featured community group.

Festival-goers also will want to look out for pop-up performances by jugglers, contortionists and more — the kinds of surprises that pop up during Arts Walk, when Fifth Avenue and Washington Street have traditionally been closed.

“The community is used to the street closure,” Cutts said. “People want to come out and enjoy their downtown in a fun festival-type setting.”

LoveOly Summer Fest