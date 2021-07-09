Out and About: Bite into bear, enjoy classical tunes at the park, choose a concert

Where’s the bear?

Strange though it might sound to the uninitiated, there’s bear is in the stew served at the McCleary Bear Festival, happening Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11 in McCleary, a Grays Harbor County town small enough that the festival website doesn’t need to specify an address for the festivities. Among the offerings — besides the stew, seasoned with “special spicy sauce” — are a parade, games for kids, live entertainment and a soapbox derby. Expect a crowd to be lined up for a shot at the stew, served Saturday after the noon parade. Bear stew was last served at the festival in 2018. (A change in hunting regulations made bear meat unavailable in 2019, when beef was substituted, and you know what happened in 2020.) Wondering whether you want to take a taste? Bear meat is, according to an article in Men’s Health, “not as weird as it sounds.” Brent Crane, who wrote the article, notes that it’s much fattier and therefore easier to cook than other game meats. In fact, he goes so far as to term it “delicious.”

Symphonic sounds

The Olympia Symphony Orchestra will soon be providing a soundtrack to enhance exploration of 10 of Olympia’s city parks. For Symphony Strolls, orchestra musicians picked pieces meant to enhance the landscape of the parks, and the city will soon be installing signs with QR codes so park visitors can tune in on their phones. Voiceovers by former guest artist Cheryse McLeod Lewis will provide context for the passages, all recorded at past concerts. The project launches with a live performance by a trio of orchestra musicians at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at the rose garden in Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NW, Olympia. Once the signs are up, visitors to the garden can listen in anytime to “Le Jardin Féerique (The Fairy Garden)” from Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite and enjoy “Festschrift,” by the orchestra’s own Austin Schlichting, while exploring Priest Point’s Ellis Cove Trail.

Outdoor tunes

The Olympia Symphony Orchestra show is just the start of the al fresco performances this week. South Sound will be, with apologies to Oscar Hammerstein, alive with the sound of music.

• On Saturday, listen to Brazilian and Latin grooves with Anjali Silva and Hook Me Up, playing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N., Olympia.

• On Sunday, catch blues-folk combo the Trace Dehaven Duo and singer-songwriter Tela Rose at West Central Park, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. The music will begin at 3 p.m.

• On Tuesday, children and families can check out Parents’ Choice Award winner Eric Ode, composer of such tunes as “This Song Has No Elephants.” The Lacey in Tune show begins at 6:30 p.m. in Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. Registration is required.

• And on Wednesday, the Dueling Crooners will be channeling Frank Sinatra and his ilk beginning at noon in Huntamer Park in Lacey. Registration is required.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore is excited to have so much entertainment to cover. She talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.