At long last, Harry Styles has his date at the Tacoma Dome for long-delayed concert

Harry Styles will be at the Tacoma Dome in November.
Harry Styles will be at the Tacoma Dome in November. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

People who have been waiting since 2020 to see Harry Styles at the Tacoma Dome will have to wait three more months before they can breathe the same air as the popular singer.

The Tacoma stop for Styles’ 2021 “Love on Tour” date has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. It is already sold out.

The concert originally was scheduled for Aug. 18, 2020 then rescheduled for pandemic reasons to Aug. 14 of this year. It has since been rescheduled to November. Tacoma Dome advises fans who purchased tickets to hold onto them because they will still be valid in November.

“LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows,” Styles writes in an Instagram post. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority.”

Information on possible refunds for those who can’t make the November date can be found at the Live Nation website.

