The State Fair starts Friday. Here’s what to know about where masks are required

The Washington State Fair is scheduled for a September return after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year’s for the first time since World War II. Courtesy of the Washington State Fair

Soon enough, the fairgrounds in Puyallup will welcome people with food, rides and attractions. Until then, here are some things to keep in mind before heading to the fair as per the Washington State Fair’s frequently asked questions page.

Masks are required if people enter any indoor space on the fairgrounds. This includes bathrooms, the expo hall and the milking parlor. The Fred Oldfield Western Heritage & Art Center and the Central Pierce Fire & Rescue Station are also included.

The fair plans to monitor mask compliance in buildings at the fairgrounds.

People are not required to wear a mask on rides. Masks are not required outdoors, including at Grandstand concerts and rodeo performances, but the fair recommends people wear a mask “when social distancing cannot be maintained.”

Outdoor spaces include the contest arena, train station and fountain plaza stage. This also includes the tractor supply arena, Coca-Cola stage as well as barns N and R. A full list of buildings that are considered indoor and outdoor can be found on the fair’s FAQ page online.

Children ages 5 and up are required to wear a mask. The fair will honor those who have a medical exemption for face coverings. Attendees do not need to disclose their vaccine status at any point during the fair.

The fair will have masks on site for those who forget to bring one. Handwashing locations will also be available throughout the grounds. Rides will be cleaned “frequently” with an eco-friendly solution.