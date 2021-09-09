Gateway Rotary’s Brats, Brews & Bands expands its menu and its footprint

Brats, Brews & Bands is back, and brats aren’t the only thing on the menu.

“This is the first year we’ve expanded our food offerings,” said Nate Peters of the Gateway Rotary Club, which hosts the almost-annual event, happening Saturday, Sept. 11 in Lacey. “We have everything from burgers and fries to falafel and from eggrolls and Korean barbecue to desserts.”

The menu isn’t the only thing that’s bigger this year: The event — part brew fest, part music festival with a dozen bands on three stages — will cover about twice as much ground as it did in 2019, when about 3,000 people showed up to eat, drink and be merry.

“We are working with the city of Lacey,” Peters told The Olympian. “We are taking over part of Huntamer Park, and we closed part of Seventh Avenue.”

The whole event will happen outside, a change prompted by a concern for safety amid the recent surge in COVID numbers.

“There’s going to be a ton of space,” Peters said. “We’re expecting people to socially distance and take the precautions that make them comfortable.”

Also new this year are a cornhole tournament and a wine garden with food vendors located in Huntamer Park near the country stage, where the music will be a bit lower in volume than on the rock and party stages.tg

“The idea is you can go chill at the wine garden, have a bite to eat, drink your wine,” Peters said.

Of course, beer will still be the main beverage, with more than 20 on offer along with 16 ciders and seven types of hard seltzer.

And bratwurst, provided by Jerk Juicy BBQ of Yelm, is still the main dish, so to speak. This year, sausage lovers can choose from the Jerk Juicy brat, with cheese, onions and barbecue sauce; the spicy brat with sauerkraut and mustard sauce; and the BBB brat, named in honor of the festival, with bacon, caramelized onions and mustard sauce.

Brats, Brews & Bands raises money for the club’s nonprofit grant program, which focuses on serving youth and supporting literacy. The club’s goal for this year is to award $20,000 in grant funding.

The festival also reflects the club’s focus on fun and friendship, said Tom Carroll, the first president.

“Gateway Rotary was founded in 2011 to create a place that combined the best parts of the TV shows ‘Cheers’ and ‘Friends,’ ” Carroll said. “We wanted our fundraiser to share our club’s fun and irreverent culture with the community in the form of an Oktoberfest-like event.”

Brats, Brews & Bands

What: The Gateway Rotary Club fundraiser, which this year is expanding into Huntamer Park, features a full day of music, libations and food offerings that go well beyond the traditional bratwurst.

1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 Where: The Hub parking lot, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, and Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey

The Hub parking lot, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, and Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; includes five tastes and a souvenir glass

$25 in advance, $30 at the door; includes five tastes and a souvenir glass More information: https://bratsbrewsandbands.com

