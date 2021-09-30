A month of Arts Walk kicks off with weekend street festival

Artist Dave Sederberg -- the man behind the Glowhenge installation on the north end of Capitol Lake in December -- will light upthe art deco Armory building on Eastside Street in Olympia again Saturday night for the return of Arts Walk. The Armory is is now slated to become an arts center. Courtesy

Downtown Olympia will be alive with the sound of music on Saturday, Oct. 2, when Arts Walk kicks off a month of shows, performances and activities with a festival on its traditional fall weekend.

Arts Walk celebrates art of all sorts, but tunes from classical to death metal are a focus of Saturday’s fun, centered on Washington Street between Fifth Avenue and Legion Way.

Conduct Us, featuring the Olympia Symphony Orchestra and Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia, offers those who dare the chance to lead the musicians. Pick up the baton between 2 and 3 p.m. outside The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE.

On the other end of the musical spectrum is South Sound’s first heavy metal knitting contest, where courageous crafters will be rocking out to the music of Olympia death-metal band Primordial Atrocity. The contest happens from 1 to 3 p.m. outside Our Local Yarn Shop, 1912 State Ave. NE, Olympia. (Hungry? There’ll be a taco truck on site too.)

The musically inclined can contribute to the event soundtrack, playing whatever they like (Chopin? Chopsticks?) on pop-up pianos provided by Sound Studios Olympia, a nonprofit focused on music education.

“The purpose of learning music is to share it with other people,” said Shawn Meloy of Sound Studios. “So the idea of having pianos set up where people could do just that was an exciting one.”

The street party also will feature a socially distanced silent disco. Those ready to dance will don headphones, and for spectators, the music will be seen but not heard.

If you’d rather watch other people dance than do it yourself, check out Edge, Studio West Dance Academy’s hip-hop ensemble, performing at 5 p.m. outside the Washington Center.

Those who come down for the street party also can play giant chess, create something with a giant light bright or get rolling in the pop-up skate park. The Hands On Children’s Museum is offering pegboard pinball, where kids can set up their own tracks.

Also happening Saturday is the first open house at the Olympia Armory, which is now slated to become an arts center. Stop by the building at 515 Eastside St. between noon and 6 p.m. to tour the space, check out historic photos and share your ideas with consultants. In the evening, Dave Sederberg of Pacific Stage will illuminate the art deco building with colored lights.

“We wanted to time the open house with Arts Walk because it felt like the right moment to highlight building community through the arts,” said Angel Nava of Olympia’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Department.

The beloved twice-yearly celebration of community and creativity is back in something close to its pre-pandemic form, offering a street festival full of things to do. When: Street closure and outdoor activities from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, with exhibits and events all month long

Olympia. Downtown is the focus on Saturday, when Washington Street will be closed between Fifth Avenue and Legion Way. More information: https://www.artswalkoly.com/

https://www.artswalkoly.com/ Also: Use the interactive events page to explore or customize your own experience with the build your itinerary feature.

