Japan's 84-year-old emperor has dizziness, advised to rest

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, Japan's Emperor Akihito walks on his way to welcome Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Japanese Emperor Akihito is feeling nauseous and dizzy from cerebral anemia, a condition caused by insufficient blood flow to the brain, and he has canceled or postponed his duties, according to the Imperial Household Agency on Monday, July 2, 2018. Pool Photo via AP, File Franck Robichon