Country music star Luke Bryan performs at children's hospital
A night after performing a concert in Charlotte, country music star Luke Bryan took time to visit Levine Children's Hospital where he entertained the kids with a sing-a-long when he played "Kick the Dust Up."
Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."
On Tuesday, Kate Spade was found dead at age 55 in her New York Park Avenue apartment from an apparent hanging suicide, police said. She leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, Frances, as well as her husband, Andy Spade.
Willie Nelson walks slowly on stage at the Outlaw Music Festival, picks up his guitar, sets it back down, curtly whips his cowboy hat into the crowd, then shuffles back offstage. Reports indicated he had been ill and was annoyed about something.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has listed this massive Florida estate for $28 million. O'Neal, 46, played for six teams during his historic career, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat.
Researchers used digital photo editing techniques to read the text on two pages from Anne Frank's world famous wartime diary that the teenager had covered with brown masking paper, revealing risque jokes and an explanation of sex and prostitution.
American Airlines recently kicked off its Stand Up To Cancer campaign by unveiling an aircraft featuring Marvel superheroes from the new Avengers: Infinity War movie. How did the aircraft workers manage to wrap the plane?
Former President George HW and Barbara Bush's love story spanned seven decades, filled with political campaigns, children, trips to Maine and then, of course, grandchildren. Watch their relationship in pictures from 1942 to 2002.
Shane Caldwell's dream of meeting Tiger Woods at the Masters came true after a viral post from stepdaughter Jordan Miller hit social media on Easter Sunday. Caldwell received a signed golf glove with the message 'stay strong' written on it.