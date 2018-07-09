Beyonce, Jay-Z to headline Africa festival honoring Mandela

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2003 file photo shows former South African President Nelson Mandela, kissing U.S. singer Beyonce Knowles, at the Nelson Mandela AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, South Africa. It is announced Monday July 9, 2018, that Beyonce and Jay-Z will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in South Africa to honor Mandela as part of events marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner. file AP Photo