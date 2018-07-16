Statelessness a hurdle for some rescued Thai boys

In this July 15, 2018, photo, the coach of one of Thailand’s Wild Boars soccer teams, Nopparat Kanthawong, right, watches his team play in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. At least 3 of the 12 boys and coach of another local team who were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand last week are stateless, living in a limbo that puts serious restrictions not only on their upward mobility, but even on their right to travel outside of Chiang Rai, the northern province where they live. Vincent Thian AP Photo