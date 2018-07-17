APNewsBreak: Author John Irving wins literary peace award

FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo, John Irving speaks at a book discussion for his novel “Avenue of Mysteries” at Coral Gables Congregational Church in Miami. Irving is this year’s winner of a lifetime achievement award celebrating literature’s power to foster peace. Dayton Literary Peace Prize officials have chosen John Irving, whose first novel was published 50 years ago when he was 26, for the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award. It’s named for the late U.S. diplomat who brokered the 1995 Bosnia peace accords reached in Ohio. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP, File) Michele Eve Sandberg Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP