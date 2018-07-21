Jonathan Gold, Pulitzer-winning restaurant critic, dies

In this June 7, 2010 photo, Jonathan Gold, a food critic for L.A. Weekly, poses for a portrait at El Parian Restaurant in Los Angeles. Gold, who became the first restaurant critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism, has died. He was 57. The Los Angeles Times, where Gold most recently worked, reported that he died Saturday, July 21, 2018, after being diagnosed earlier this month with pancreatic cancer. (Anne Cusack /Los Angeles Times via AP) Anne Cusack AP