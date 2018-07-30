Miguel Cabrera trying to stay upbeat about recovery

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018, file photo, Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera stands in the dugout during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Detroit. Cabrera is hoping to be healthy again next season. As he recovers from a ruptured biceps tendon, the Detroit slugger says being away from his teammates has been hard, and the game looks a lot slower and simpler on TV. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Carlos Osorio AP