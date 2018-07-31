Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy."

FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, July 30, 2018, on Fox News’ “OBJECTified,” Trebek said the odds are 50/50, “and a little less,” he won’t return to the game show he’s hosted since 1984 when his contract expires in 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP