Nobel Prize-winning author V.S. Naipaul dies at 85

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2002 file photo Nobel laureate V.S. Naipaul attends an International Festival of Indian Literature in New Delhi, India. The family of the Trinidad-born British author says the Nobel Literature laureate has died at the age of 85. The family said in a statement late Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, that the novelist had died at his London home. (AP Photo/John McConnico, File) John Mcconnico AP