The Latest: Giuliani says Omarosa should be more grateful

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault, then-director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, center, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, before the start of President Donald Trump’s news conference. Omarosa Manigault Newman says she has concluded, after years of defending Donald Trump, that he is a bigot. She writes in a new book, “I had to go through the pain of witnessing his racism with my own eyes, and hearing it with my own ears, many times, until I couldn’t deny it any longer.”(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP