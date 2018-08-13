Former WWE star Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dies at 63

File-This April 7, 1986, file photo shows Chicago Bears’ William Perry, right, landing a punch on pro wrestler Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart during the “Over-The-Top-Rope” battle royal at Wrestlemania 2 in Rosemont, Ill. Neidhart, who joined with Bret Hart to form one of the top tag teams in the 1980s with the WWE, has died. He was 63. The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Neidhart fell at home, hit his head and “succumbed to his injury” on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Wesley Chapel, Fla. No foul play was suspected. (AP Photo/Charlie Bennett, File) Charlie Bennett AP