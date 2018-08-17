Afghan rock band struggles to hit right note in Iran

In this July 20, 2018 photo, members of the rock band Arikayn, Afghan musicians Hakim Ebrahimi, center, and Soraya Hosseini, right, play with Kourosh Ghasemi, an Iranian drummer, at a furniture workshop in Eslamshahr, on the outskirts of Iran’s capital, Tehran. The band, made up of Afghan migrants, plays Metallica-inspired ballads about the struggles of millions of Afghans who have fled to Iran to escape decades of war and unrest. In Iran they face discrimination, and have had to contend with hard-liners opposed to Western culture. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo