Browns’ Josh Gordon ‘humbly’ returns after health absence

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up during the team’s organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. Gordon has “humbly” returned to the team after an extended absence to deal with his health. The former Pro Bowler has missed most of the past five seasons for numerous violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He has battled addictions to drugs and alcohol. Gordon was in rehab last year while suspended. Ron Schwane, file AP Photo