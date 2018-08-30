Vikings wide receiver Jones charged with domestic assault

FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones leaves the field after practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Eagan, Minn. Authorities say Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault and theft. Dakota County Jail records show that Jones was arrested by Eagan police on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. He is also accused of interfering on a 911 call. Jim Mone, File AP Photo